Two more local schools have been placed under COVID-19 alert. Alberta Health Services says both Grande Prairie Christian School and Riverstone Public School have between two and four cases reported.

They join seven other regional schools with alerts, including École Montrose School, Parkside Montessori, St. Catherine Catholic School, Roy Bickell Public School, St. Clement Catholic School, Isabel Campbell Public School, and Whispering Ridge Community School. Taken off the list are St. Joseph Catholic High School,

Derek Taylor Public School, and St. Kateri Catholic School.

Four schools are under outbreak status, with Charles Spencer High School and Alexander Forbes School reporting at least five cases of the virus. Hillcrest Christian School and École Nouvelle Frontière were both reporting at least 10 cases as of February 16th.