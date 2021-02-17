A multi-use activity and rec centre is set to be built on the land in the Smith subdivision. (Michael Lumsden, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

City of Grande Prairie staff is looking to get the public’s thoughts on what types of activities and features should be included in the proposed activity and reception centre in the Smith subdivision. An online surveyhas been launched so residents can share their thoughts and ideas on what would best suit the recreational need of users.

Some of the questions asked revolve around hours of operation, inclusivity, and accessibility features, as well as the activities themselves. The multi-use facility is intended to provide a space for activities that have limited opportunity to play at other venues and fill the gap for youth that want to participate in sports.

Funding for the project, slated to be more than $4 million, comes from the COVID-19 Resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program. One caveat of the funding was the timeline of construction was relatively short, with the mandate of completion in 2021 required to access the cash.

The survey will remain online until March 3rd. Construction on the project is expected to begin later this spring.