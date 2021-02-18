The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie is hoping to make winter a little more bearable as a pair of ice carvers are set to show off their work at a two-day event later this month.

The exhibit slated for the Mamawe Concourse at Montrose Cultural Centre will see the real-time carving of ice sculptures unique to Grande Prairie, by two artists from the Ice on Whyte Festival, all via live stream.

Events & Entertainment Manager with the city Catherine Ridgeway says they’ve been hoping to get a similar style event in the municipality for some time, and the pieces all fell into place to finally make it a reality.

“We have been talking about bringing ice carvers up from a couple of years, and it just so happened that Mark and Cliff from Ice on Whyte were available this year,” she says.

She says they hope this will launch the city and region into bigger winter time events going forward. Suggesting they are always looking at ways to bring specifically outdoor events to the masses.

“To [also] embrace the winter spirit, we aren’t getting away from it, so let’s celebrate what makes us unique and find some outdoor activities to do,” she says.

“I think a big winter celebration would obviously fit our identity here,” she adds.

To watch the carvers in action, you can visit the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie’s Facebook page on February 28th and March 1st.