Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Crystal Park School in Grande Prairie. School officials sent families a notification Monday night, letting them know about the new case.

The school remains open for in-person learning. All students identified as a close contact have been contacted by administration.

Crystal Park School was placed on alert by Alberta Health Services in mid-January, indicating there were between two and four cases, but it was taken off of the list earlier this month. There are 10 schools in the Grande Prairie area currently on alert, along with two with outbreaks of more than 10 people.