The Beaverlodge RCMP has released more surveillance footage of a suspect in a pair of break and enters in the Town of Wembley in the hopes the public may be able to help. The first break-in was reported at the Wembley Fire Department on February 4th around 5 a.m.

Police say surveillance footage shows someone in dark clothing breaking glass to get into the building and running off with a bag or tool box. Mounties responded with Police Dog Services, but lost the trail.

The second incident happened the next morning. Surveillance footage in that case shows someone breaking into the town’s public works building and stealing a ring of keys to equipment and vehicles around 1:30 a.m. on February 5th.

The suspect is reported to have been wearing a black jacket with a high-visibility stripe, blue jeans, black boots, and a black toque or hat.

Anyone with information on either incident, or who could identify whoever is responsible, is urged to contact the Beaverlodge RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.