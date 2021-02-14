COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of February 13, 2021 (Alberta.ca)

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie has gone up by 13. Alberta Health Services says 28 new cases were recorded in the city on February 13th, along with 15 recoveries, leaving 197 active cases.

In the County of Grande Prairie, five new cases and six recoveries were recorded Saturday, dropping the active case total by one to 40.

Across Alberta, 284 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on February 13th, from 7,972 tests, as well as five deaths. There are 351 patients in hospital and 60 in intensive care.