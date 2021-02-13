The number of active COVID-19 cases in Grande Prairie has dropped by six. Nine new and 15 recovered cases of the virus were reported in the city as of the end of the day February 12th. There are now 184 active cases in the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, five new cases and three recoveries were reported on Friday. There are now 39 active cases in the region.

Across Alberta, there were 305 cases reported from 8,070 tests on February 12th, along with 15 deaths. There are 359 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 64 in intensive care.