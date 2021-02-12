Changes have again been made to this weekend’s Family Festivities in the Park. After cancelling the activities last weekend due to extremely cold temperatures, the City of Grande Prairie has again cancelled the snow luge, snowman kits, and children’s activities for this Saturday.

Tobogganing, snow-shoeing, and skating are still scheduled for that day, at the discretion of residents, and things will go ahead as planned on Sunday and Monday.

The City of Grande Prairie is contacting everyone who pre-registered for events getting cancelled. Registration is needed for all activities in Muskoseepi park over the long weekend.