The City of Grande Prairie has seen 20 new cases of the virus recorded in the past day, along with 12 recoveries. Alberta Health Services says there were 190 active cases as of February 11th.

A COVID-19 outbreak has again been declared at Signature Support Services in Grande Prairie. Alberta Health says there are six active cases linked to the facility.

A COVID-19 alert has also been issued for St. Clement School, meaning between two and four cases have been confirmed. There are two schools in the Grande Prairie area with 10 or more cases, and 10 with alerts.

In the County of Grande Prairie, seven new cases were reported, along with nine recoveries, dropping the active number to 39. Another death was also reported in the AHS North zone, a woman in her 90s with comorbidities.

Province-wide, 314 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday from 8,410 tests. 371 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 66 requiring the ICU, a drop from 71 Wednesday.