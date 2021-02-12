The Business and Industry Clinic is being absorbed by Alberta Health Services’ Northern Addictions Centre in Grande Prairie. All eight beds will be moved into the 21-day residential intensive treatment program for both men and women, which has no daily user fees.

The Business and Industry Clinic was a specialized adult residential addictions treatment clinic operated by AHS in the Northern Addictions Centre. It was for employees experiencing serious difficulties with the use of alcohol and other drugs, but the province says the fee-for-service program was underutilized.

“We are pleased to have been able to make this shift in our services at the Northern Addictions Centre to ensure residential addiction treatment is freely available to all Albertans,” says AHS Executive Director of Addiction and Mental Health Services in the North Zone Susan Given.

The shift means there are now 40 publicly funded addiction treatment beds available at the centre. In addition to the residential treatment program, it also offers outpatient addiction and mental health services and supports also available.

The news has been welcomed by the MLAs for Grande Prairie.

“The Northern Addictions Centre is a valuable support in our community,” says Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard. “The transition of these eight beds to the free residential treatment program means Grande Prairie and area residents will have more barrier-free access to recovery supports. If you are struggling with addiction, help is available. Please reach out for support.”

“Healthy communities are made up of healthy individuals,” adds Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews. “Supporting people experiencing addiction to live a life in recovery means more of our family, friends and neighbours can contribute to the social and economic fabric of our community. I look forward to the positive difference this transition will have on Grande Prairie and area.”

For more information on the program, call Health Link at 811.