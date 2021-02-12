Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has given his government an updated COVID-19 vaccine delivery schedule. He says he can confirm that our country will receive 4-million doses by the end of March.

Between April and June, Trudeau says Canada will receive another 10.8 million Pfizer doses and he adds another four million vaccine doses have been purchased from Moderna which will arrive over the summer. Trudeau also announced new quarantine travel measures, including air travellers having to pay to stay at a hotel after arriving in Canada, will come into effect on February 22nd.