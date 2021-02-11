Drivers in the area between the Grande Prairie Airport and Range Road 73 are being asked to watch for emergency response vehicles. Firefighters are responding to a fire in the area of Township Road 714 and Range Road 73.

There is heavy smoke in the area visible from far away.

The County of Grande Prairie says crews from Bezanson, Clairmont, Dunes, and the La Glace fire halls, along with help from Sexsmith and Wembley firefighters, are working to get the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far.