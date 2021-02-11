Parkside Montessori School has been placed under a COVID-19 alert status by AHS. (Rachel Johnson, 2DayFM)

Alberta Health Services has placed Parkside Montessori in Grande Prairie under a COVID-19 alert. An alert is placed on a school if between 2-4 cases of the virus are confirmed in the facility.

There are eight other schools in the Grande Prairie area with alerts, including Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Roy Bickell Public School, Isabel Campbell Public School, Derek Taylor School, St. Kateri Catholic School, and Whispering Ridge Community School.

A pair of schools in the area are also listed as under outbreak status, as both Ecole Nouvelle Frontiere and Hillcrest Christian School

are both reporting more than 10 active cases of COVID-19.

With files from Erica Fisher