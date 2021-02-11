An outbreak has been declared for a medicine unit at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services says the outbreak was declared after three individuals associated with the unit tested positive for the virus.

Officials say for the time being, and to keep everyone safe, only essential visitors will be allowed to visit the affected unit for end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances.

AHS says the outbreak presents no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital, as anyone with symptoms or who has tested positive is already in isolation and receiving treatment in designated rooms.