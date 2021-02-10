Two charged after Grande Prairie RCMP seizes guns, weapons
Items seized by Grande Prairie RCMP as part of an investigation into break and enters. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)
Two people are facing numerous charges after a Grande Prairie RCMP investigation into a string of break and enters. Officials say both Grande Prairie RCMP and Beaverlodge RCMP detachment received more than a dozen reports of break and enters between December 2020 and January 2021, with a number of them involved ATMs being tampered with or stolen.
Police say an investigation led them to a house in the Pinnacle neighbourhood of Grande Prairie. A search of the home on February 5th allegedly turned up a loaded shotgun, shotgun ammo, a spring-loaded knife, approximately 10 grams of what police to be meth, as well as property suspected to be other break and enters.
44-year-old Kevin Stolth and 33-year-old Michael Hillenga, both from Grande Prairie, are facing several charges, including break and enter into a business and unauthorized possession of a firearm.