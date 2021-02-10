Items seized by Grande Prairie RCMP as part of an investigation into break and enters. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

Two people are facing numerous charges after a Grande Prairie RCMP investigation into a string of break and enters. Officials say both Grande Prairie RCMP and Beaverlodge RCMP detachment received more than a dozen reports of break and enters between December 2020 and January 2021, with a number of them involved ATMs being tampered with or stolen.

Police say an investigation led them to a house in the Pinnacle neighbourhood of Grande Prairie. A search of the home on February 5th allegedly turned up a loaded shotgun, shotgun ammo, a spring-loaded knife, approximately 10 grams of what police to be meth, as well as property suspected to be other break and enters.

44-year-old Kevin Stolth and 33-year-old Michael Hillenga, both from Grande Prairie, are facing several charges, including break and enter into a business and unauthorized possession of a firearm.