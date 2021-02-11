A change in the language in a City of Grande Prairie bylaw is set to ease some restrictions currently faced by those looking to open up a restaurant or bar in the municipality.

By changing the designation within the bylaw to permitted from discretionary, it allows businesses to pop up, or move to a new location without the need to notify neighbouring businesses. It also slashes the three-week appeal process in the old bylaw.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says the move was approved to help clear up red tape.

“Businesses that want to open…[we want to] make that easier for them,” she says.

Clayton adds it’s a priority for council to get people back to work and attempt to help create jobs as best they can. She says it’s especially critical as both potential employers and employees continue to try and climb out from the weight of the pandemic.

“If organizations are able to invest, develop and expand within our region, it’s of great value,” she says. “So anything we can do that safely allows businesses to get back to work, council would like to support.”