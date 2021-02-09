There are now more than two cases of COVID-19 at St. Catherine Catholic School. The province issued an alert for the school on February 9th, indicating there are between two and four cases.

There are nine other schools in the Grande Prairie area with alerts, including Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Roy Bickell Public School, Isabel Campbell Public School, Derek Taylor School, St. Kateri Catholic School, and Whispering Ridge Community School. Crystal Park School was removed from the list earlier this week.

There are school area schools with COVID-19 outbreaks of more than 10 people. École Nouvelle Frontière is learning from home this week, while Hillcrest Christian School has been at-home learning since February 1st