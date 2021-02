The Grande Prairie Community is known for its generosity and we’re hoping you’ll step up once again to help out your neighbours in need!

During this cold snap, there’s a big call for donations of gloves, toques, scarves, jackets, and hand warmers to be donated to Rotary House and other community organizations.

Donations can be dropped off here at the 2Day FM station during regular business hours to be distributed!

104.7 2day FM is located at 11002 – 104 Ave, Grande Prairie