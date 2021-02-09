17 recoveries and four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from the province shows the municipality with 153 active cases of the virus as of February 8th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, three recovered cases of the virus were reported as of the end of day Monday. The region now has 36 active cases of COVID-19. Three more COVID-19 deaths were also reported in the AHS Northzone on Monday for a new total of 117 deaths in the northern half of the province.

Province-wide 195 new cases were confirmed on Monday from 7,003 tests. Across Alberta, 427 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 78 requiring the ICU.