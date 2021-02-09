A truck full of snow travels on 100 Avenue in Grande Prairie, Erica Fisher

The City of Grande Prairie will have to play catch up when it comes to residential snow removal.

As part of its daily update, the city says residential snow clearing was a non-starter on Tuesday, as crews experienced difficulties starting their equipment due to the frigid temperatures.

Officials say all efforts are being made to have contracted crews back in the missed neighbourhoods on Thursday, February 11th, and Tuesday, February 16th.

The city expects the program to restart tomorrow in the neighbourhoods normally designated for Wednesday.