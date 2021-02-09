With the frigid winter weather settling in at least until the end of the week, officials at Rotary House are hoping the community can come together and help them with a plethora of desperately needed warm winter clothing.

“It is so cold, we are worried frostbite, [and] we are getting full, we have people from coming all over,” says Dayshift Manager Kandase Walt.

Walt says despite getting a fairly hefty donation of gloves earlier this week, the demand is sadly overwhelming the supply. She adds they’re currently in need of several items, including toques, hand warmers, gloves, mittens, scarves, warm pants, winter jackets, and boots.

She says hand warmers would be especially useful at the moment, with temperatures out of the sun hovering below minus 30 degrees celcius in the middle of the afternoon.

“I tell them when they get hand warmers to put it in their toques,” she says. “just being out there for five minutes? it’s not healthy.”

She says the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t helping matters either, as proper social distancing between users of the Rotary House, as well as staff, is essential in trying to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“It gets to be heartbreaking somedays…the weather, the situations of individuals, but we are here fighting the battle,”

Anyone who may be able to donate extra winter gear is urged to contact Rotary House to set up a drop off time.