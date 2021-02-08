12 new and one recovered case of COVID-19 were been reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. The latest data from the province shows the municipality with 166 active cases of the virus as of February 7th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, five new and one recovered cases of the virus were reported over the last 24 hours. The region now has 34 active cases of COVID-19. One COVID-19 death has been removed from the tally in the County of Grande Prairie. We have reached out to Alberta Health for clarification, but have yet to receive a response.

Province-wide 269 new cases were confirmed on Saturday from 6,184 tests. Across Alberta, 432 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 76 requiring the ICU.