The head of the RCMP in Beaverlodge hopes that an upcoming town hall with Wembley residents will continue the positive relationship he feels the detachment has with the municipality. Sergeant Ash Browne says the presentation is hoped to engage the public in discussing policing issues in the community.

He says he tries to make a habit of talking to residents from every municipality being served by the detachment every year.

“They all have their unique challenges, and they all want to see something different out of the police,” he adds.

Browne says the ability to hear the problems faced by residents directly from residents can get the ball rolling on solutions faster. He believes there are many potentially easily fixable solutions to their problems.

“I’ll hear that a community isn’t as happy with their policing service, because people aren’t getting called back, for instance,” he says. “If I hear something like that, I can go back to the detachment and implement a process and check to see, are we calling people back, are we updating them on their files.”

Browne adds the last time he was able to speak with residents in the town, it was determined more boots on the ground contact was needed from the RCMP. He says from that meeting they introduced a liaison between the town and the detachment.

“He does things like helping them build their rink… it gives them a little more of a close relationship with us, and that’s a good thing.”

The online town hall is slated for February 16th at 7 p.m. A link to the meeting can be found on the Beaverlodge RCMP Facebook page.