A teacher that works at both St. Clement and St. Catherine Catholic Schools has tested positive for COVID-19. Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools says they got their test results late Saturday night and may have unknowingly had the virus when at work on February 3rd.

A letter sent to families on Sunday says the affected grades are Kindergarten to Grade 7 at St. Clement and select Kindergarten students and a Grade 3 class at St. Catherine. School staff and Alberta Health Services will be contacting anyone considered a close contact.

In a post on social media, the school division noted that nearly 200 students and staff were required to isolate and transition to at-home learning temporarily over the weekend due to COVID-19 exposure, saying the likely source is community transmission. All of École Nouvelle Frontière has moved to virtual classes for the next week due to an outbreak of more than 10 students.

“Covid-19 is still a significant threat. Help protect our students, staff and community.”

Two schools in the Grande Prairie area are considered to have a COVID-19 outbreak of more than 10 cases, while nine schools are on alert for between two and four.