19 new and eight recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from the province shows the municipality with 155 active cases of the virus as of February 6th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, three new cases of the virus were reported over the last 24 hours. The region now has 34 active cases of COVID-19.

A COVID-19 outbreak status has been designated on Points West Living in Peace River. The delegation was activated after at least two cases of the virus reported at the supportive living facility.

Province-wide 363 new cases were confirmed on Saturday from just under 8,241 tests. Across Alberta, 434 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 81 requiring the ICU.