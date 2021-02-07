Surveillance footage of an armed robbery at the Valleyview Freson Bros on February 6, 2021 (Supplied, RCMP)

An investigation is underway into an armed robbery at the Freson Bros. grocery store in Valleyview. The RCMP says it happened between 9:30 and 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

It’s reported a man pulled what looks to be a fake gun on the cashier and demanded all of the money in the register. They were seen getting out of a vehicle described as an older style four-door dark Dodge Ram with a chrome front bumper.

The suspect is described as white and 5’7″ to 5’10” with green eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, a grey toque, and a black neck warmer covering his face.

Valleyview RCMP is asking for the public help in identifying the person and vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.