A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Clairmont Community School. Peace Wapiti Public School Division says the individual was last at the school on February 3rd.

“School administration communicated the information to families and staff on Saturday, February 6, after learning about the positive test result and receiving direction from AHS. Out of respect for the individual, and in accordance with AHS guidelines, no further information will be shared about this case.”

The school remains open for in-person learning while close contacts will be told to isolate until February 18th. The school has since been disinfected.