The Alberta government says more than 10 cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to the outbreak at Hillcrest Christian School in Grande Prairie. The outbreak was initially declared on February 3rd, meaning between five and nine cases had been confirmed at that time.

MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to the school for more information on its response.

École Nouvelle Frontière is the only other school in the Grande Prairie area with an outbreak. It also has more than 10 cases.

There are nine schools with an alert, meaning they have between two and four cases: Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, Crystal Park School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Roy Bickell Public School, Isabel Campbell Public School, Derek Taylor School, St. Kateri Catholic School, and Whispering Ridge Community School.

There have also been three cases confirmed at Beaverlodge Regional High School, although it has not made the province’s list.