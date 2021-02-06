The Peace Country could see wind chills between minus 40 and minus 50 over the next several days. The Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview area is now under an extreme cold warning while one continues for the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning area.

Environment Canada says the extremely cold wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 50 will persist into next week. It should warm up somewhat during the day time.

In Grande Prairie, the forecast for Saturday is calling for a high of minus 28 with the wind chill near minus 40 meaning frostbite in minutes. Overnight the low is expected to be minus 39 with a wind chill of minus 45.

Residents are urged to watch for cold related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” Environment Canada adds.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates health risks like frost bite and hypothermia.