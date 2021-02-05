10 new and 11 recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the municipality with 135 active cases of the virus.

In the County of Grande Prairie, eight recovered cases of the virus were reported over the last 24 hours. The region now has 34 active cases of COVID-19 as of February 4th.

Province-wide 396 new cases were confirmed on Thursday from just under 10,000 thousand tests. Across Alberta, 475 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 87 requiring the ICU.