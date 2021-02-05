École Nouvelle Frontière is now reporting more than 10 cases of COVID-19. The school was placed in outbreak status by the province on February 3rd when it was reporting between five and nine cases of the virus.

It’s one of two schools this week, along with Hillcrest Christian School, to be placed under outbreak designation.

In all, nine other schools in the Grande Prairie area also remain under COVID-19 alert status, including Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, Crystal Park School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Roy Bickell Public School, Derek Taylor School, and St. Kateri Catholic School.