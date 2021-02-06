The Town of Wembley has some strong words for whoever has broken into a pair of municipal buildings. It comes after a break-in was reported at the municipal public works shop.

“This is a level of disrespect for our community knowing just days ago another community owned property was broken into and theft occurred,” the town posted on Facebook.

It’s reported that the break-in happening early Friday morning, with the suspect or suspects making off with not yet known items. Just a day earlier, Wembley Fire Chief Matthew Smith said someone broke into the fire department in the wee hours of Thursday morning and stole an undisclosed amount of assets.

According to another Facebook post by the fire department Friday morning, the person responsible may be linked to both break-ins by their recognizable snowmobile jacket. Anyone with information regarding either of the incidents in Wembley this week is urged to call the Beaverlodge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.