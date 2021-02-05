Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people shouldn’t be worried about “the noise” around the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Trudeau says he wants to reassure Canadians the country is on track to meet the targets it’s set when it comes to vaccines.

He says he recently spoke with Pfizer and Moderna and both have committed to sending their promised combined six million doses by the end of March.

They also still plan on sending 20 million doses over the spring.