The Chief of the Wembley Fire Department says he’s disheartened following a break and enter at the fire hall early Thursday morning. Chief Matthew Smith says around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, an unidentified person forced entry into the fire department and stole an undisclosed amount of assets.

Smith tells MyGrandePrairieNow.com, according to the security footage, the individual arrived on foot from the south in the back alley and departed in the same direction. The alleged thief got their hands on a pair of computers, one of which, he says, is vital to the overall communications within the department. He adds it will in no way interrupt emergency services.

“It’s integrated with our communications system, and it’s tied into all of our radios,” he says. “It keeps them all updated and functioning properly.”

Smith says it was a difficult morning for officials to put out of their minds. He suggests the idea that someone would deliberately target emergency services for theft is a shock.

“Some of the worst people out there will make some very poor decisions in life, but would never attack a lifeline like this… but they to have someone out of the blue in full disregard to public safety come in,” he adds.

Smith is urging anyone with information to contact the Beaverlodge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.