COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of February 2nd, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Eight recovered cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest provincial data shows 136 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, one new and one recovered case were also reported over the last 24 hours. There are now 40 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Province-wide, 259 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday from just under 7,000 tests. The positivity rate over the last 24 hours sits at 3.7 per cent.

There are currently 539 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Alberta and 94 people in intensive care, down five from the day prior.