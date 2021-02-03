Alberta Health Services has placed École Nouvelle Frontière in Grande Prairie under COVID-19 outbreak status. The update from the provincial health authority comes after at least five cases of the virus were identified in the school.

In a letter sent home on February 2nd, families were told that the cases had been found in the school in the previous few days, and an investigation into the spread of the virus is underway by Alberta Health Services.

The letter states any suspected close contacts will remain under isolation until February 12th, and be able to return to school on February 16th if symptom-free.

It’s the second school in Grande Prairie to be placed under outbreak status this week, as Hillcrest Christian School was upgraded to an outbreak status on February 2nd, without having previously being issued an alert.

In all, nine schools in the Grande Prairie area also remain under COVID-19 alert status, including Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, Crystal Park School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Roy Bickell Public School, Derek Taylor School, and St. Kateri Catholic School.