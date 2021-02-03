UPDATE: As of 10:40 a.m. the hold and secure has ended and PWPSD says school life has returned to normal.

Staff and students at Ridgevalley School are currently under a hold and secure situation due to RCMP response to a situation in the area. Hold and secure means school life continues as normal but school doors have been locked.

The RCMP says there is a heavy police presence in the Ridgevalley area by Range Road 262 south to Swan Lake in response to a public safety complaint. The public is asked to avoid the area and to not post photos or video on social media.

Access to and from the school will be restricted until the RCMP advises the situation has ended. Peace Wapiti Public School Division says everyone in the school is safe.