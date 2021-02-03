Hockey teams across the province have taken their final shot this season as Hockey Alberta has announced the conclusion of regular season play for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season.

The move, announced Tuesday, impacts all Tiered, AAA, and AA hockey teams, and local leagues, including the All Peace Hockey League, Alberta Elite Hockey League, Alberta Female Hockey League, and Northern Alberta Hockey League.

In a statement on the Hockey Alberta website, officials say they’re disappointed, but will continue to work with government and health officials to develop a relaunch plan that allows for hockey activities in the future.

The Grande Prairie Minor Hockey Association meanwhile says they hope to be on the ice sooner rather than later. In a post on Facebook, officials say they will be exploring all options into the ‘possibility of getting players back on the ice in some capacity during phase one of the Alberta government’s new path forward’. Currently, organized team sport would fall under phase two of the Province of Alberta’s COVID-19 reopening plan, which would be triggered if hospitalization numbers fell below 450 and continued to decline.