For the first time since the beginning of the year, a school in the Grande Prairie area has a COVID-19 outbreak. Alberta Health declared the outbreak at Hillcrest Christian School on February 2nd, without having previously issued an alert.

An outbreak is declared when a school has more than five confirmed cases. Hillcrest has between five and nine. An alert is issued when there are between two and four cases.

As of February 1st, nine schools in the Grande Prairie area are considered to be on alert. They include Whispering Ridge Community School, Isabel Campbell School, Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, Crystal Park School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Roy Bickell Public School, Derek Taylor School, and St. Kateri Catholic School.

There have also been three cases confirmed at Beaverlodge Regional High School, although it has not yet made the province’s list.