The City of Grande Prairie is working to clear the recent heavy snowfall. It has issued a parking ban and will be doing another round of residential snow removal.

The ban goes into effect Wednesday and covers all permanent snow routes. It will be active Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice.

Snow removal crews will also be heading into residential neighbourhoods starting Wednesday, with Avondale, Cobblestone, College Park, Fieldbrook, Highland Park, Riverstone, Smith, and Swanavon the first to get plowed.

Residential snow clearing happens in two-week rotations and is completed by contracted snow removal crews. They head through neighbourhoods the weekday before their scheduled garbage pickup.

Officials say if a neighbourhood is not completed in week one of the rotation, crews return in week two to complete the area.