15 recovered and eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health Services, there are 144 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Alberta Health has placed Hillcrest Christian School under outbreak status. An outbreak is declared when a school has between five and nine confirmed cases.

In the County of Grande Prairie, nine recovered and one new case were also reported over the last 24 hours. There are now 40 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Province-wide, 268 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday from just over 7,000 tests. Chief Medical of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the positivity rate on Monday was just over 3.5 per cent.

There are currently 556 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Alberta and 97 people in intensive care, down five from the day prior.

Dr. Hinshaw adds 13 more COVID-19 deaths were also reported by Alberta Health on Monday, one of which was in the AHS North zone. 1,662 people across the province have died as a result of the virus.