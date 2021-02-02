UPDATE: 511 Alberta says one lane of Highway 43 has reopened near DeBolt.

Response to a crash on Highway 43 has interrupted traffic near DeBolt. 511 Alberta reports the highway is closed eastbound approaching the hamlet.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and asked to take an alternate route if possible.

Highway 43 is also closed at the junction with Highway 723 due to another crash, two kilometres east of Beaverlodge. Road conditions around the Peace Country are reported to be poor due to heavy and sustained snowfall.