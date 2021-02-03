Officials with the City of Grande Prairie is asking downtown businesses and the community-at-large to attend an online information session about upcoming construction on Phase 4 of the Downtown Rehabilitation and Streetscapes Project.

The $14 million project will complete the fourth stage of revitalization on 100 Avenue from west of 100 Street to 98 Street.

Some of the work will consist of replacing the old underground sanitary lines, as well as roadway reconstruction. The streetscape portion of the project will include the installation of wider sidewalks, higher visibility pedestrian crossings, and enhanced seating for pedestrians.

Those in attendance will hear from those involved in the development phase, who will be able to provide answers to some of the more likely questions, including timelines and traffic plans during construction.

The session takes place online on February 23rd at 4:30 p.m. You can find registration for the event here.