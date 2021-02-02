Over the next two weekends, Muskoseepi Park will play host to a pair of free family events hosted by the city.

Running the weekends of February 6th-7th and February 13th-15th, The Family Festivities in the Park presented by New Horizon Co-op will offer up tobogganing, skating, snowshoeing, free snowman kits, and an ice luge provided by Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park.

To help follow all provincial COVID-19 related health and safety guidelines, pre-registration will be required for every activity. City officials say one-hour time slots will be made available for members of the same household from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city will also be teaming up with the Grande Prairie Regional Tourism Association to host a family-themed scavenger hunt. The game will be app-based and will run from February 5th to 15th.