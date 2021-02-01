Two schools in the Grande Prairie area have been added to Alberta Health Services’ online alert list. Both Whispering Ridge Community School and Isabel Campbell School have reported at least two positive cases of the virus, with the provincial health authority launching an investigation into each case as a result.

“As a school, we work closely with AHS and our school’s COVID-19 response plans have been reviewed by AHS earlier this year as well,” said Whispering Ridge Principal Shawn O’Shea in a letter sent to parents and guardians on February 1st.

“I do not expect the investigation to disrupt our school operations,” he added.

As of January 31st, nine schools in the Grande Prairie area are considered to be on alert, meaning they have between two and four cases. The others include Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, Crystal Park School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Roy Bickell Public School, Derek Taylor School, and St. Kateri Catholic School.