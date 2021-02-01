An eighth person linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Prairie Lake Supportive Living facility has passed. According to Alberta Health, the deceased was a woman in her 80s and the case involved comorbidities.

It’s the 21st COVID-19 death reported in the City of Grande Prairie and one of 10 reported around the province on Sunday. The Alberta death toll is now 1,648.

14 recovered cases and 10 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the municipality over the last 24 hours. There are now 151 active cases, to go along with 1,021 considered recovered.

In the County of Grande Prairie, six new and four recovered cases of the virus were reported on January 31st. There are now 48 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across Alberta, 355 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Sunday from 7,294 tests. The testing positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 4.8 per cent. There are 556 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 102 in intensive care.