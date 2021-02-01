People in the Grande Prairie area who need to self isolate in a hotel room are now eligible for financial support from the province. The province has expanded access to the one-time payment of $625 to all Albertans, when it was previously only available to people in Edmonton and Calgary. Their hotel stay will also be free-of-charge.

The expansion includes First Nations individuals living both on and off-reserve as well as people living on Métis Settlements. The is available to those who cannot self-isolate safely in their own home for 14 days by referral by Alberta Health Services.

“All Albertans should be able to isolate safely to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbours from COVID-19,” says Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver. “Reducing the spread means we can get Alberta’s economy back on track while we protect both lives and livelihoods.”

Since the launch of the COVID Care Teams and outreach campaign on December 15, the government says more than 850 Albertans have accessed hotel accommodations for self-isolation purposes.