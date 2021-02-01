The Grande Prairie Live Theatre welcomes additional provincial funding aimed at helping a host of not-for-profits cover running costs. However, officials with the theatre say they remain optimistic long term.

“The not for profit live theatre sector is always thankful for the support, considering we are closed to promote the safety of the COVID-19 restrictions,” says Grande Prairie Live Theatre Manager Wayne Ayling.

The government’s “Stabilize Fund” will allow not-for-profits to request up to 25% of operating expenses.

Ayling says since the closure of the theatre back in the fall, they’ve kept busy with digital rehearsals for upcoming plays but admits it’s difficult not doing what they love. He adds the financial backing will go a long way in helping them out as their doors remain closed to the public.

“GPLT will adjust to whatever is the true financial reality… we are going to continue with operations that we are allowed to do,” he says.

“When we can reopen, we know our patrons are going to buy tickets and come see our plays that are put on by our dedicated volunteers.”

Ayling adds the staged reopening plan announced by the province on Friday has also given them something else to look forward to; a tangible path to reopening.

“It’s always good to have some certainty, so the fact the province is thinking of a staged reopening approach is certainly better than knowing nothing,” he adds.

In November 2020, the GPLT also received $92,000 from the provincial government’s Community Grant Funding Program for renovations to the building, including dressing rooms.