COVID-19 case totals in the City of Grande Prairie as of January 30th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

A 20th COVID-19 death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services says the deceased is in her 70s and linked to the outbreak at Prairie Lake Supportive Living.

Hers was one of seven deaths reported by the province on Saturday. The latest death toll in Alberta now sits at 1,638.

19 recovered cases and 15 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the City of Grande Prairie Sunday. The latest data from AHS shows the municipality with 156 active cases of the virus as of January 30th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, nine new cases and two recoveries were also reported over the last 24 hours. That leaves the region with 47 active cases of COVID-19.

Across Alberta, 461 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Saturday from 8,946 tests. The testing positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 5.1 per cent. There are 561 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 101 in intensive care.