All that remains of St. Patrick Catholic School is not much more than rubble. Demolition of the school building began early Saturday morning.

The decision to knock the school down was made by the Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools board in February 2021 after the province rejected its plans for modernization work due to them coming in over budget. Instead, a replacement will be built on the existing site, a choice made to get construction done as quickly as possible.

St. Patrick Catholic School has been closed since 2017 after a mould issue was discovered. Before the closure, the government had approved covering $10 million of the cost to modernize the school.